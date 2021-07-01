Home Life Book Club to meet Tuesday
by Marilyn McMahon 0 comment
SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library will host the next Valley Reads Book Club meeting via Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

The book club will discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover, which recounts the extraordinary challenges Ms. Westover faced while pursuing an education. Despite never having a day of formal education, the author overcame extensive personal and family challenges to gain acceptance to prestigious universities. 

To  register for the Valley Reads Book Club session, call 805-925-0994 or visit the events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

— Marilyn McMahon

