Book connects to Clark family saga in SB

Liz Brown is the author of “Twilight Man: Love and Ruin in the Shadows of Hollywood and the Clark Empire.”

Liz Brown, author of "Twilight Man: Love and Ruin in the Shadows of Hollywood and the Clark Empire," will join Chaucer's Books for a virtual talk

In the booming 1920s, William Andrews Clark Jr. was one of the richest, most respected men in Los Angeles. The son of the mining tycoon known as “The Copper King of Montana,” Mr. Clark launched the Los Angeles Philharmonic and helped create the Hollywood Bowl.

He was also a man with secrets, including a lover named Harrison Post. A former salesclerk, Mr. Post enjoyed a lavish existence among Hollywood elites, but the men’s money — and their homosexuality — made them targets for the district attorney, their employees and, in Mr. Post’s case, his own family.

When Mr. Clark died suddenly, Mr. Post inherited a substantial fortune and a wealth of trouble.

From Prohibition-era Hollywood to Nazi prison camps to Mexico City nightclubs, “Twilight Man” tells the story of an illicit love and the battle over a family estate that would destroy one man’s life.

Mr. Post was forgotten for decades, but after a chance encounter with his portrait, Ms. Brown, Mr. Clark’s great-grandniece, set out to learn his story. “Twilight Man” is more than just a biography. It is an exploration of how families shape their own legacies and the lengths they will go in order to do so.

Ms. Brown is a journalist whose writing has appeared in Bookforum, Design Observer, Elle Decor, London Review of Books, Los Angeles Times, New York Times Book Review and other publications.

She is the grandniece of William Andrews Clark, the original heir to William A. Clark and half brother to Huguette and Andree Clark of the famous Clark Estate in Santa Barbara.

