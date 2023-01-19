Book reading, seaweed rattle workshop on agenda at Maritime Museum  

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left and center, Alan Salazar and Mona Lewis will appear at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Feb. 11 to talk about and read from their new book, “Coyote Rescues Hawk.” Mr. Salazar is the book’s author, while Ms. Lewis illustrated it. At right, a workshop on the creation of traditional seaweed rattles will take place on Feb. 11 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum following a presentation on the new book “Coyote Rescues Hawk.

Chumash Elder Puchuk Ya’ia’c (Alan Salazar) visited the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Nov. 17 to discuss “Chumash Maritime History — Past, Present and Future.” Mr. Salazar and Mona Lewis are returning at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 to talk about and read from their new book, “Coyote Rescues Hawk.”

Following their reading, they will conduct a workshop for participants to create their own traditional seaweed rattles. The event will cost $25 and includes all materials needed to create the rattles, including nature-based pigments for decoration.

As a founding member of the Chumash Maritime Association and one of the group’s most experienced paddlers, Mr. Salazar has been a traditional storyteller, an Indigenous educator and a spiritual adviser. He is the author of “Tata, The Tataviam Towhee: A Tribal Story” and “A Tataviam Creation Story” and recently completed his third book, “Coyote Rescues Hawk.”

This event, which includes both the reading and the seaweed rattle building workshop, will introduce this latest book to Santa Barbara audiences. To learn more about Mr. Salazar, visit www.mynativestories.com.

Mona Lewis teaches artists of all ages, teachers and home-schooling families in the plant-dye arts, making earth pigments and the practical arts of the Waldorf curriculum.

She is the author of “Nature’s Paintbox: Colors from the Natural World for the Young Artist” and “Those Who Are Young at Heart” and has illustrated three books for Mr. Salazar: “Coyote Rescues Hawk,” “A Chumash Story,” “A Tataviam Creation Story” and “Tata, the Tataviam Towhee, a Tribal Story.” All four books are available online at www.sunspritehandwork.com.

