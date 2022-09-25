Home Life Book sale’s final day
Life

Book sale's final day

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Shoppers browse through a vast selection of books and other media during the 48th annual Mary Jane McCord Book Sale at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. Today’s the last day for the benefit for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
