Book Signing at Chaucer’s Books

The event is on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m., when Mr. Sharp, a well-known Santa Barbara artist, will welcome people into the store and talk over his art and new book.

“1970’s Nature Posters: The Lost Art of Rich Sharp” is a dramatic and often humorous memoir. The book shows art that celebrates Mother Earth and her nature-loving inhabitants. The book covers the years 1970 – 1980 and follows the artist from his beginnings as a child prodigy in Texas to a near death experience in Mexico and his life as a sought-after pop artist in Southern California.

– Liam Hibbert