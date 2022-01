SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library will offer a Pop-up Bookmobile stop from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sierra Vista Park, 809 Panther Drive.

At these stops, patrons may check out materials, place holds, use WiFi, and apply for a library card. A family friendly makerspace activity will also be available to complete at the stop or take home.

For more information, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call Bookmobile Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.

— Dave Mason