Bookmobile updates Wednesday schedule

The City of Santa Maria Public Library’s “SMPL to Go Bookmobile” will be updating its first Wednesday stop location. Beginning Wednesday, the Bookmobile will be stopping from 1 to 3 p.m. weekly in the Albertsons parking lot located at 2320 S. Broadway.

The Bookmobile regularly stops at two separate locations Tuesday through Friday. Each stop is two hours long where the community can return and check-out materials, place holds and sign up for a library card.

The Bookmobile has books and DVDs for all ages in English and Spanish, available for check-out at the following times and locations:

– Tuesday: 1 to 3 p.m., Central Plaza Apartments, 200 N. McClelland St.; and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St.

– Wednesday: 1 to 3 p.m. Albertsons Parking Lot, 2320 S. Broadway; and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave.

– Thursday: 1 to 3 p.m., Evans Park, 200 W. Williams St.; and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way.

– Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., The Residences at Depot Street, 205 N. Depot St.; and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College.

For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

— Marilyn McMahon