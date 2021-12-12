Bookvan serves 1,000-plus Isla Vista patrons

COURTESY PHOTO

The library staff stands by the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan, which rolled out Oct. 4 in Isla Vista.

The Goleta Valley Library Bookvan has served more than 1,000 patrons since it first rolled into Isla Vista Oct. 4.

Patrons have been getting library cards, books, audiovisual materials, technology, Library of Things items, craft kits for kids, free books, honor system books and more.

“The new Bookvan has been a wonderful experience,” said Allison Gray, director of the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries. “Watching the children’s faces as they pick up their free take-home craft kits is priceless. It’s also been great getting to know the residents of Isla Vista and know that we are making a difference for them,”

The Bookvan schedule has been modified, but will continue to operate Monday through Friday with a repeating schedule every two weeks. Stops include: Isla Vista Friendship Manor, St. George’s Teen Center, IV Community Center, Storke Community Center, Estero Park, Studio Plaza Apartments, Sea Lookout Park, Perfect Park, UCSB Early Childhood, West Campus Playground and Isla Vista Elementary School.

The schedule is at www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/information/bookvan.

The Bookvan will continue its service in Isla Vista through the holidays with only a few days off. People are advised to check the calendar for those days.

The calendar can be found at engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8565.

To hear more about the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan, watch the special ribbon cutting ceremony, which was held Oct. 4, at the Isla Vista Community Center. You can watch the ceremony at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua_UglOVP1E.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com