BoomBox to perform at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

BoomBox is known for its blend of rock, soul, funk and blues.

SANTA BARBARA — BoomBox will perform its mix of blues, funk, rock and soul at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the concert, which is for ages 21 and older.

Zion Rock Godchaux, a Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native founded BoomBox and is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. The

BoomBox debuted its live horn section called “The BackBeat Brass” in the fall of 2019.

“It’s like these songs are my children that I’ve been raising for the past 15 years, and with the addition of the horns it feels like seeing them again for the very first time” Mr. Godchaux said.

For more about the band, go to thisisboombox.com.

— Dave Mason