BORCHERS, Marianne

Beloved wife, mother and Oma (Grandma), Marianne passed away suddenly on January 8th, 2021. She was born on July 10th, 1944 in Brandenburg, Germany. The youngest of four children and the only girl, life was tough growing up in post-war Germany. One of the greatest challenges of Marianne’s young life was having to flee the Soviet occupation of East Germany in 1953. At the tender age of eight, everything she knew was suddenly gone: her childhood home, all her friends, and even her favorite doll.

Marianne’s family eventually moved into an apartment in Hamburg, where her older brothers spent time with friends down the street and were obligated to take their little sister along. It was at one of these gatherings that she first met Heiner, although they did not start dating right away. It was several years later, while working at a bank in Toronto, that she joined up with Heiner and another friend who were making their way across Canada on motorcycles. It was on this long trip that the two fell in love. Marianne and Heiner were married on September 11th, 1971 at the Santa Barbara courthouse, followed by a church ceremony in Germany in December.

In April of 1973 they immigrated to Santa Barbara with their one-year-old son Michael. In April of 1974 the family welcomed their daughter Melanie, and soon after that Heiner opened his own business, “Borchers Import Car Repair.” While Heiner worked hard fixing cars and running his business, Marianne did more than her fair share to support the family. In addition to raising two kids, she spent several years as a “Tupperware Lady,” spending many evenings selling the popular plastic food storage containers in other peoples’ homes. She got very good at it, working her way up to district manager. When her own children grew older and moved out of the house, she put her degree in early childhood education to good use and spent several years as a preschool teacher, first at Emanuel Lutheran and then First Presbyterian preschool, and eventually retired from the preschool at Harding Elementary in Santa Barbara. Her hard work brought in extra money to help the family take many trips over the years, flying to faraway countries, or simply hooking up the trailer and going camping. The most special trips were always when the family went back to visit relatives and friends in Germany.

Marianne was the most loving and supportive mother one could ever imagine. She attended every soccer game, choir concert, school play and band competition, not just because she was obligated to as a parent, but because she genuinely enjoyed it. She took every opportunity to chaperone trips and was very involved with parent booster organizations. She loved all the fun and excitement of these events and would always be one of the last people to leave. Anyone who met her immediately liked her, and those who knew her best loved her dearly and will miss her with all their hearts.

While their children were still in high school, Marianne and Heiner hosted a foreign exchange student, and they enjoyed the experience so much that they decided to host another, and then another. After their own children moved out, Marianne and Heiner continued to open their home to students from all over the world and developed close friendships with many of them, even visiting several of them in their home countries. We know that Marianne will be greatly missed by her much larger international “family” as well.

Marianne was preceded in death by her loving husband Heiner Borchers, her Mother Ilse Proelss (Gamm) and her Father Adalbert Proelss. She is survived by her three brothers and their families living in Germany, as well as her son Michael (Megan), daughter Melanie, and grandchildren Miliana Borchers, Benjamin Rogers, Rebecca Rogers, and Markus Borchers.

We are comforted by the knowledge that God, who created and loved Marianne deeply and knew her more thoroughly than any of us ever could, has her safely in His arms.

A memorial celebration will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church 3721 Modoc Rd. on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Emanuel Lutheran Church.