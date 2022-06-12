Border crisis will cost  U.S. a lot

I cannot avoid bringing this up again: the southern border crisis. Don’t for a minute think it’s over.

Our nonexistent southern border is a human sieve. Thousands upon thousands continue to flow into America every month with no end in sight. How are we still allowing this? Where are the people we elected to do their jobs to protect us? Where is the outcry? It’s beyond words and absolutely insane, and we’ve all become complacent and just accept it.

It’s wrong in so many ways, and the Biden administration just made it even easier. What the hell are they thinking?

I was recently unpacking some boxes from storage. The items were wrapped in Santa Barbara News-Press. I got curious and searched for its date: 1994.

As luck would have it, a headline struck out at me, “Brown urges more agents to stem illegal immigration.”

Like you, the first thing I thought of was either Willy Brown or Jerry Brown. But it was actually Kathleen Brown, a Democrat running for governor. She had served as the 29th treasurer of California from 1991 to 1995. Obviously, she didn’t become governor, but it does point out how at one time, the Democrats did think sensibly about illegal immigration.

Ms. Brown said illegal immigration was a“fair and legitimate” campaign issue. In her campaign, she proposed new steps to double the number of U.S. Border Patrol agents at California’s southern border. Can you believe it? A Democrat suggested that!

What has happened to the party since then?

Today the “word on the border” is 50,000 people are sitting on the other side ready to pour into our country, and another massive caravan is on the way. It’s a human blob oozing its way into a (no longer) sovereign nation. The socialists got their way. They have combined South America with North America. We are no longer the United States of America, we are the United Countries of whoever wants to come here.

Why would anyone want to go through the proper channels for citizenship? Why bother with the hassle and the cost? Just take a Mexican vacation and then drive back and boom, if the Democrats get their way, you’re a citizen.

I’m just one desperate voice blowing in the wind. I feel so helpless and wonder each day what’s happened to us. Why are we just throwing our hands up? I can’t accept that all Democrats or left-thinking people are OK with this. It makes no logical sense.

Even Kathleen Brown knew 28 years ago that it had to be stopped.

I wasn’t keen on the idea when President Ronald Reagan gave amnesty to 3 million illegals, but had that been the end of it, OK.

But that was only the beginning.

The Center for Immigration Studies said in 2023, immigrants will make up nearly 15% of our population. Think about that. It’s higher than the number in the black community, or the number of Asians, or the numbers of any other minority in the nation. The number that had been tossed around for 30 years of 11 million immigrants. The CIS says it’s more like 51 million, and by 2060 it will reach 78 million! The CIS added, “the nation’s population will grow to 417 million by 2060, 108 million more than in 2010.”

That’s astounding! Most of these people have no or little education, don’t have jobs when they arrive and are very prolific in producing children. I likely won’t be around, but it won’t be America.

The United States will have been effectively invaded from the inside out, and the Democrats allowed it to happen. While someone who claims to be our president is lounging on the beach, his/our country is being invaded.

My life was threatened two years ago when I first broached this topic. I had written then how bad things were going to get. And boy, have they gotten bad. It can’t be emphasized enough the nightmare and suffering of so many, the environmental horrors of the landscape being covered in trash and human waste and of course, a green light for human trafficking and the drug trade.

It drives me nuts how ideology trumps logic. I’ve said it before, no one has our backs. Because of “wokeness,” no one has the courage to step up and say enough is enough. We don’t have the resources to handle another 100 million people. And it’s not just 100 million, because of the birth rates, that number could jump up another 200 to 300 million more. It’s a staggering and sober thought.

To take in millions and millions and millions more immigrants, think about the amount of housing required, the freeways to accommodate this massive influx, the food, the schools, the healthcare. We can’t even keep up with our own supply of baby food. America won’t be able to handle it. Especially if we allow the left to turn off the oil spicket and think the wind will make up the difference. Dream on.

Nothing good is going to come of this. Not a darn bit of upside. America is going the way of Rome. Soon the day will come when you look at a global map, and it will depict one country from Panama to Canada. With Canada getting sucked in as well because they’re just as irresponsible.

