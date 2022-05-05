Border patrol seizes over 100 pounds of cocaine in California

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted more than 100 pounds of cocaine during a search of a trailer in Imperial County last week, an amount they estimate has a street value of more than $1 million.

Officers discovered the cocaine in a concealed compartment of a commercial truck that was driven by a 22-year-old Mexican citizen that entered the U.S. through cargo primary lanes, according to a news release from CBP.

The truck was referred for further inspection, and CBP officers found “abnormalities” in the bottom of the trailer using an imaging system at the Calexico commercial facility. A K-9 alerted to the narcotics, and officers found that a special compartment had been built into the floor of the trailer.

Officers found 38 packages with more than 105 pounds of cocaine in the compartment. Officials estimate the cocaine has a street value of $1.4 million.

“Smugglers are constantly utilizing innovative methods to conceal narcotics,” Anne Maricich, CBP deputy director of Field Operations in San Diego, said in a statement. “Our K-9 team serves as a vital asset in keeping harmful drugs off our streets.”

The driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for processing, and the truck, trailer and narcotics were seized.

Madison Hirneisen covers California for The Center Square.