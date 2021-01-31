BORGIALLI, Margaret

Margaret Borgialli, a resident of Santa Barbara since 1925, passed away on January 13, 2021 from natural causes. She was born in Holly, Colorado on February 11, 1921 to Italian immigrants, Vincent and Domenica Boetto. She attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1939. Margaret worked for the Selective Services, Bank of America and Seaside Oil Credit. On April 8, 1945, she married Dominic Borgialli (deceased 1998) after he returned from World War II. Their 53 year marriage was a match made in heaven.

Margaret touched countless lives with her example of compassion, understanding, empathy, dedication, and selflessness stemming from her Catholic faith. During her almost 100 years, she was blessed as the families of her dearest friends continued to be in her life. Her love of life and people allowed her to embrace new friendships, ideas, learning, manage life’s changes, and enjoy the activities at the Friendship Center. Margaret deeply loved her family, the many friendships in the Italian American Boot Club, donating her crocheted caps for the newborns at Cottage and St. Francis hospital, and spending countless hours in the garden appreciating nature. She lived independently in her original 1926 family residence until age 98. Then resided the last two years under the loving care of the staff at Mission Terrace.

Margaret is survived by her children: Angela Schaller (Dr. Vichai Phungrasamee), Irene Contos (husband John), and Dr. Dominic Borgialli; her grandchildren: Sharon Schaller Elliott (husband Dan), David Schaller (wife Dorothy), Jaclyn Contos Pollack (husband Blake), Jonathan Contos (wife Lauren), Cypress Borgialli, and Bryce Borgialli; her Great-Grandchildren: Daniel Elliott III, Presley Pollack, Lennon Pollack, and Annie Contos; her Great-Great-Grandchildren: Branton Elliott and Clayton Elliott. A celebration of life in her memory will be held later this year. Donations in her honor can be made to the Friendship Center Montecito.