BORTOLAZZO, Rosetta

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Rosetta Bortolazzo on February 15, 2021. And yet, it is with great joy and love that we also celebrate the life of Rosetta. She was 95 years old.

Rosetta Reginato was born in Paderno, Northern Italy on January 21, 1926. She grew up in Italy surrounded by mountains, fields and farms. It was there, when she was 27 years old, that she met the man who would become her husband, Antonio Bortolazzo. Antonio -“Tony” was from the neighboring town of Crespano del Grappa. They married on April 30, 1952 in the Basilica of San Antonio in Padova. Thereafter they moved to the United States where Tony had established himself as owner of the Italian Bakery in Santa Barbara as a well-known bread baker.

They lived behind the bakery on Olive Street for several years before moving to Alisos Street, where Rosetta would call home for 64 years until her death. She lost Tony in 1971 to cancer. She raised her two children while continuing to work as a housekeeper for several families in Montecito.

Rosetta maintained a very active and healthy lifestyle walking to the Santa Barbara shoreline daily! She was an active and faithful member of her beloved parish church Our Lady of Guadalupe – where she volunteered countless hours in many church activities. She was also a proud member of the local Sons of Italy club and the Italian Catholic Federation-giving once again of her time and talents to the numerous fundraising activities of both organizations. Rosetta was the first to lend a hand to whoever needed it. She was also the family historian and truly loved sharing her experiences of the “Old Country.”

She is survived by her daughter Anna (Granddaughter Catherine/Corrado Franini, Great-Grandsons Louis and Julian of Oregon and Granddaughter Margaret/Seth Hawthorne of Virginia) and son Tony/Jeanne (Grandson Connor/Alison and Granddaughter Bianca). Rosetta is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Erminia and Giosue’ Reginato, sisters Bianca Siben, Maria Bernardi, Bruna Lucchese, and Norma Gaetan-brothers Berto Reginato and Bruno Reginato.

Burial and graveside services will be private. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Rosetta’s name to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.