BORTOLAZZO, Wesley John

On December 6th at the age of 64, Wesley John Bortolazzo passed away unexpectedly. He was born on September 23, 1956 in Santa Barbara to C. John Bortolazzo (deceased) and Barbara (Smith) Bortolazzo.

Wes attended Isla Vista and Foothill Elementary, La Colina Junior High, and San Marcos High School, graduating with the Class of 1974. He was a hard-working, honest, industrious man beginning as a young teen with a large paper route. At age 16, he took a job at Goleta Valley Paint and Glass, working in the shop and learning the glass trade. He then worked for Bob’s Glass and eventually ventured out on his own earning his contractor’s license, and starting his business, Bortolazzo Glass. He was very skilled at his craft and was highly respected by contractors and clients alike, and friendships often ensued.

Wes was a gentle man of exemplary character and a pure, unselfish heart. He was a very devoted and beloved son, brother and uncle. He grew up in Goleta at a time when kids freely explored the outdoors. The creeks, orchards and fields were his playground. His brother remembers backpacking trips in Sisquoc, hiking in the Los Padres Forest together, and their backyard discussions on the proper way to BBQ chicken. His nephews and niece have many happy memories of excursions with him trekking up San Antonio Creek, beaching at La Conchita (where burying them up to their necks in the sand was common), golfing, surfing, attending Dodger games (sometimes absconding a front row seat), taking trips to Las Vegas, San Francisco, ski trips to Kirkwood, spending weekends with him at “the igloo” (a nickname for his chilly bungalow), and the secret family handshake! He taught them to love and appreciate the finer things in life, such as Monty Python and Fantasy Football!

Besides his family, Wes had many life-long friends and was admired and loved by all. A friend wrote “There are people we meet in life, even briefly, who leave an impressive opinion. Friendly, intelligent and giving are remembrances of knowing Wes. His main quality however was his openness, his ability to include us in his gentle yet effective efforts. A true leader whose unbelievable passing brings again his perfect comment to mind, whiskey tango foxtrot.”

Wes enjoyed overseeing the annual car shuttle service for the Rancheros Visitadores, hanging out at his “Cheers” at the Tee Off, Paradise Cafe, Chase or Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens (The Pickle Room), and all the family celebrations, our mother’s delight. He was a member of the “DB’s” (an Italian American social club) and earned a plaque for his blood and platelet donations of 60 gallons during his lifetime. We love and miss you Wesso/Gordy/Uncle Oink/Commish.

Wes was preceded in death by his father, C. John Bortolazzo, and brother-in-law Bobby Smith. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Bortolazzo; sisters Lisa (Rob) Smith, Paula Bortolazzo; brother John Bortolazzo; niece Ashley (Samuel) Ouimet and nephews; Scott Smith, Adam (Kati) Smith, Dustin Smith, Sean Snider, Marcus Snider, Tucker (Victoria) Snider and numerous great nephews and nieces.

Due to the current ongoing pandemic, plans for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If you wish to be notified of the arrangements, please send your email address to Wes.celebration@gmail.com and we will notify you of the final arrangements. In honor of Wes, pour yourself a scotch, sit outside and smoke a stogie. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or to the Tri Counties Blood Bank.