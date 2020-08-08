Bossie cow statue vandalized

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The statue of Bossie the cow that stands on top of Bossie’s Kitchen in Santa Barbara was found damaged Friday afternoon.

SANTA BARBARA — Bossie, the large plaster cow on the roof of Bossie’s Kitchen, at 901 N. Milpas St., was vandalized at some point overnight Thursday or early Friday.

The 80-year-old statue has been a beloved icon of McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams since the 1960s. In 1939, the building was originally designed and constructed to house the Live Oak Dairy, which paid for a sculptor to place her on the rooftop.

“Over the years, the Live Oak Dairy building has been through many changes, but Old Bossie has remained, a quirky reminder that this building has been churning out fresh and delicious dairy products for 80 years,” read a blog post on McConnell’s website.

Police were unaware of the vandalism when reached by phone Friday afternoon.

— Mitchell White