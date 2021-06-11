Botanic garden names new board members





SFrom left, George Leis, Sharon Bradford, Helene Schneider

Three new members have joined the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden board: George Leis, Sharon Bradford and Helene Schneider, the former Santa Barbara mayor.

The board supports the garden’s mission to conserve California native plants and habitats.

Mr. Leis is the president and chief operating officer for Montecito Bank & Trust. His community involvement includes serving as the board chair for the Santa Barbara Zoo and National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, as well as a board member for Channel Islands YMCA, CSU Channel Islands Foundation, Santa Barbara Historical Museum and more.

A distinguished alumnus of Cal State Northridge, Mr. Leis was a board member and committee chair for the Cal State Northridge Foundation board of directors. He has participated on other Cal State Northridge boards, including the College of Business and Economics advisory board and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Ambassadors.

A UCSB graduate with a degree in art history, Ms. Bradford has served on a number of boards in the community, including the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Lobero Theatre, Direct Relief, Casa del Herrero and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

She and her brothers own San Marcos Growers, a wholesale nursery started by their family in 1980. The business grows native and drought-tolerant plants.

Ms. Schneider is the regional development director for Cal State Channel Islands and a regional coordinator for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which focuses on reducing homelessness in communities throughout California and Arizona.

She served for more than 17 years in the municipal government as mayor, Santa Barbara City Council member and housing authority commissioner for the city of Santa Barbara.

Ms. Schneider currently volunteers on the nonprofit boards for Sister Cities International and Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College and her professional designation in human resources management from UCLA Extension.

