SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden remains closed today due to the recent storm and Santa Barbara County’s stay-at-home advisory.

The garden has been closed since Monday.

Garden staff are evaluating the impacts of the storm and are addressing areas of concern. The garden will reopen when conditions allow and guest safety is ensured.

For updates, visit www.sbbotanicgarden.org.

— Caleb Beeghly