Botanic garden to celebrate 95 years

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is celebrating its 95th birthday on Tuesday with pop-up exhibits and a virtual discussion.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is inviting the community to help celebrate its 95 years of history on Tuesday.

Visitors of the garden will have the opportunity to view pop-up exhibits sharing stories, photos, local history and milestones of the garden over the decades.

In addition, they can discover the oldest plants in the garden, some as old as the garden itself, and other surprises along the way.

Any birthday twins of the garden will be welcomed into the garden free of admission with a valid ID.

“Gardening with native plants is becoming more popular due to the desire to have an eco-friendly and low-maintenance garden,” said Dr. Steve Windhager, the garden’s executive director. “Our founders were ahead of their time and recognized the important role that a garden dedicated to native plants could have in supporting an awareness and conservation of native habitat.”

In honor of both the garden’s birthday and Women’s History Month, Dr. Windhager will virtually share stories of the garden’s “Founding Mothers” in collaboration with Casa Dorinda at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Community members can join in by visiting the garden’s “At Home” portal at sbbg.org to be inspired by stories of Santa Barbara’s influential female leaders who have grown the garden to what it is today.

Those who aren’t able to join in the garden’s socially distant birthday celebration can still enjoy pop-up exhibits throughout the week, and wildflowers throughout the spring season.

The garden’s mission is to conserve California native plants and habitats for the health and well-being of people and the planet. The goal of the founders was to create a garden that would “…unite the aesthetic, educational and scientific.” The garden currently spans 78 acres with five miles of hiking trails, an herbarium, seed bank, research labs, library and native plant nursery.

