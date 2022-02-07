Botanic Garden to offer free admission to seniors

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Redwoods stand in the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, which is offering free admission this year on Senior Days.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will offer free admission to visitors who are at least 60 years old on several Senior Days throughout the year.

The Senior Days will be offered for six Wednesdays beginning on Feb. 23. Additional Senior Days are scheduled for April 20, June 15, Aug. 17, Oct. 19 and Dec. 14.

The Gardens, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, will offer special programming, music, tours, native plant talks and more during the Senior Days events. This is the seventh consecutive year the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has hosted Senior Days.

In June, the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens will open its Backcountry, a 4-acre space that will feature new hiking trails, seating areas and overlooks.

Almost 1,000 people participated in Senior Days last year, the garden said in a news release.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn