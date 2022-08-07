Botanic garden’s virtual lecture series continues Aug. 19, Sept. 16

COURTESY PHOTOS

Two online talks remain in Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s 2022 Summer Virtual Lecture Series, which explores research and conservation work of leading researchers and garden staff about biodiversity, climate change, and California’s native plants, birds and insects.

Registration is now open for lectures on Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, both held online from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost for the public is $12 and $10 for garden members. Once registered, participants receive an email with a Zoom link. To register, see links below.

“Climate Change and Drought Extremes: A Critical Perspective from Ancient Trees in California” will be presented Aug. 19 by Dr. Daniel Griffin, assistant professor of geography, University of Minnesota. How is extreme drought in California connected to climate change and human activities? What can be learned about past and future climate using tree rings from old growth forests in California?

Three topics will be presented by the garden staff Sept.16. To register, visit sbbotanicgarden.org/classesevents/summer-virtual-lecture-series-sept-16.

“Insect Declines in the Present and Future Caused by Human Impacts” presented by Kylie Etter, conservation technician, focuses on what insects contribute to the environment, how they are affected by human environmental impacts and climate change (especially their present and future decline), and her current projects at the garden.

“What Role Do Cultivars of Native Plants (Nativars) Have in an Ecological Landscape?” by Keith Nevison, director of operations and horticulture, explores the role of native plant cultivars (products of plant breeding) called nativars in an ecological landscape. He shares his master’s research for the genus Phlox and discusses why nativars should or should not be used in ecological landscaping.

“Invasion Biology Research Update” by Dr. Zach Phillips, a terrestrial invertebrate conservation ecologist, focuses on an invasive species that is the subject of his current research, and the relationship between invasion biology and climate change

For more information, visit www.sbbotanicgarden.org.

