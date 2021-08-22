Botched withdrawal

Most Americans agree that after 20 years in Afghanistan, it was time to get out.

But our military should have been the last to withdraw, not the first.

President Joe Biden overruled his top military commanders who recommended the U.S. keep 2,500 troops in the country while we gradually withdrew in a planned, strategic manner.

First, we should have destroyed or removed all military hardware, arms and computers that could be recovered by the Taliban.

And why weren’t the diplomats and support staff removed much earlier?

There are thousands of American citizens now trying to depart the country.

Many translators and other Afghans who helped our military are now left to suffer the atrocities that the Taliban is sure to inflict on them. The abandonment of those poor souls is a national disgrace — one that could have been avoided with proper planning and execution. Perhaps the ones to suffer the most will be the women and young girls who will be savagely raped by the Taliban.

Just over a month ago, President Biden appeared confident that the Afghans would prevail: “The Afghan troops have 300,000 well-equipped — as well-equipped as any army in the world — and an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable. The Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

Our president is now reduced to begging the Taliban to leave the thousands of Americans and Afghan allies at the Kabul airport untouched, a pitiful position to be in — pleading with terrorists.

If only he had planned ahead for an event that was inevitable.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara