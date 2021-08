1/30/1932 – 3/6/2020

Kathleen Bottiani died peacefully on March 6, 2020 at the age of 88, after a lengthy and valiant battle with cancer. She was born on January 30, 1932 to John and Mildred Boyle. John and Mildred raised Kathleen and her two brothers, John, Jr. and Martin, in Long Beach California.

Memorial services will be held Monday August 23, 2021 at St. Raphael Church. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:00 AM, followed by the Mass at 10:00 AM.