BOTTIANI, Nancy Ann (Atkins)

Nancy Ann Bottiani passed away on January 16, 2023, at the age of 96. Nancy was born to Eric and Laura Atkins on May 2, 1926. She was raised in Wisconsin and moved to Santa Barbara in her mid 20s where she met and married Carlo Bottiani. Nancy and Carlo enjoyed traveling, horseback riding and living on the family ranch; they were married for 54 years. Nancy loved to stay active and enjoyed China painting and any craft allowing her to use her artistic talents. She was preceded in death by husband, Carlo, daughter, Ann Marie Mizes, and brother, Tommy Atkins. She is survived by son, Charles Bottiani, daughter, Jean (David) Thompson, and grandchildren, Angelia Bottiani, Emily Bottiani, and Trey Thompson. She remained independent through the end of her life, and if asked, she would tell you her secret was walking, a little wine and chocolate!

Nancy was a proud and faithful member of St Raphael’s parish. A Rosary service will be held at St Raphael’s Catholic Church on Thursday, February 9th, at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, February 10th, at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome!