BOUNDS, Barbara Ann

On August 21, 2021, with sorrowed hearts, we lost our beloved Mother, Aunt, Sister and Friend Barbara Ann Bounds; peacefully in Santa Barbara California.

Barbara was the daughter of Joseph and Clara Ellert and grew up with 12 brothers and sisters on the farm in Indiana that we all know as “The Home Place.” She spent most of her amazing life in Santa Barbara California where she loved to take walks along the ocean and never took for granted a place she often referred to as “paradise.” Barbara Bounds (Ellert), a devout Catholic, known as Mom, Barb, Grandma Barb, GG and Aunt Barb to many of us, gifted and blessed our lives with her thoughtfulness, passionate love of the Lord, gracious nature and her everlasting love of winning a card game.

Barbara was a long-time waitress at Brays 101 in Goleta and eventually retired from Residential Housing Services @ University of California at Santa Barbara.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clare and Joseph Ellert, her brothers, Edward, Clayton, James, Carl, Leonard, Jerome and her sisters, Marie, Bertha, Irene, Rita as well as her beloved husband John Bounds, life partner, Robert Hanna, best friend Donna Ellert along with many more friends and family members.

She is survived by her sister Theresa Stanley (Ellert), brother Floyd “Ben” Ellert (Bev), her children: daughter Janie West (Wayne), son John Bounds (Christy) and their children Amanda and Bailey West and Travis and Tyler Bounds, as well as her Great-Granddaughter Jayden West. Barbara is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Barb’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 @ 1:00pm, Stow Park, Goleta, California, please RSVP to bbounds37@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org in honor of Barbara Bounds.