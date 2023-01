LaSelle “Sal” David Bourquin peacefully passed at home 11/20/2022. Sal was born 4/12/1923 in Santa Barbara, Ca. He was a WWII and Korean CIB vet and retired with 38 yrs service. Sal enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, family and friends. Sal is survived by his wife, Ruth Culbertson, his step daughters Teresa Smith and Shnaell (Shane) Owen, and his son David Bourquin. He was predeceased by his daughter Carol Harman (Bourquin).