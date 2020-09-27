BOWER, Paul “Pat”

Paul “Pat” Bower passed away on August 21, 2020 in Santa Barbara, CA after a long and fulfilling life. Born in 1933 in Cartersville, MT, he was the third of six children. He served proudly in the Navy as a radarman aboard the USS Guadalupe. Following his service, he pursued electrical engineering at the University of Nebraska and at UCLA. He continued to serve his country as a civilian contractor with Philco-Ford and Raytheon for more than four decades. He and his life-long love, Beverly, were married in 1955.

Paul had a warm sense of humor and unfailing optimism. Free time was spent fishing and camping with family and taking summer road trips to be with extended family. Paul was active in his church and in related charitable causes; his faith was dear to him.

Paul is survived by wife Beverly and sons Jay, Brett, Paul, and George; he was preceded in passing by his son Thad.