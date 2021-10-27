BOWIE, Bryan Edward





April 15, 1955 – October 19, 2021

It is with great sadness we have to say goodbye to our younger brother Bryan; husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Bryan passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Bryan was born and raised in Santa Barbara and attended local schools. He discovered early on a lifelong love for surfing. His love of the ocean brought him into his occupation as an urchin diver until he retired. Bryan met and fell in love with another Santa Barbara native, Elaine LeCompte. They married and had two sons, Brandon and Josh. When not working or spending time with his family, Bryan could be found at Hendry’s Beach or walking his dogs Sweetie and Shelby. In his later years, he spent his free time with his wife on stand-up boards, biking, flying model airplanes, or playing with the grandkids.

Bryan is survived by his wife Elaine, sons Brandon (Emily) and Josh, and grandchildren Easton and Ella Bowie. Bryan is predeceased by his parents Robert “Bob” and Barbara Bowie. Bryan also leaves behind his brother Harry (Carol) Bowie, sister Barbie (Ron) Glass, Uncle Gary (Carolyn) Bowie, as well as, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Serenity House in Bryan’s name is appreciated. “Bryan, I love you so much. You are my best friend, my soul mate, and my lover. I will forever miss you.” Elaine.