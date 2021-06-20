BOWSER, Judith Pearl “Judy” Cain

Judy Cain Bowser was the fourth and last child born to Ruth (Buchanan) and Horace Levi Cain of Sewickley, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

She Completed her formal education in the Sewickley School system, and after graduating from Quaker Valley high school finished a one-year secretarial course at Robert Morris Business School in Pittsburgh. She worked as a stenographer for Robert Morris for five years before marring Bob Bowser of Vandergrift, PA (also a student attending Robert Morris Accounting School).

After their marriage, they immediately moved to Long Beach, California where Bob was stationed in the Navy. Judy finished her Associate Degree in Business at Long Beach City College while Bob was overseas for several months during his hitch.

Some if the highlights in Judy’s working career were office Manager of R.P Laurain & Associates (real estate appraisal firm), Credit Union Manager of Elbee O’ Dee (a credit union for Long Beach Oil Development), a secretary for the Chancellor’s Office of Cal State Long Beach in their sports division, and her last position as Housing Coordinator with the International School at Long Beach City College.

As a young girl she was a member of the Sewickley, PA Methodist Church, the Rainbow Girls and Girl Scouts. As an adult she still maintained her membership in the United Methodist Church of Long Beach and Lompoc, CA. Other organizations she belonged to were the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and P.E.O.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling, and over their married life took more than 13 cruises to carious countries in Europe, the South Pacific and Mexico, and traveled three extensive driving trips throughout the United States and Canada.

They both loved living in California and had a wonderful married life together. Together they never had children.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary Chapel, burial to follow at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed, visit starbucklind.com and click on Judy’s obituary.