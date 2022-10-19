Boy Scouts to honor Doug Scott, Bob Maloy

Doug Scott Robert Maloy Michael Brown COURTESY PHOTOS

Local leaders Douglas Scott and Robert Maloy will be honored Thursday by the Los Padres Council of Boys Scout of America.

The council will honor them for their contributions to the health, education and safety of Santa Barbara County youth.

The fundraising event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapal St., Santa Barbara. Proceeds will go to Central Coast scouting and outdoor education programs for young people.

The event’s speaker will be Michael Brown, UC provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.

“Doug and Bob were selected because of their notable work on behalf of our council and thousands of youth in need in the region,” said David Brown, president of Los Padres Council.

Mr. Scott will receive the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award for his efforts in promoting positive values in youth through scouting. Mr. Scott is a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, where he became an Eagle Scout. He is a principal at The Alison Co. and has been in commercial mortgage banking since 1983.

“This event raises funds to help eliminate financial roadblocks for youth who want to participate in scouting and outdoor education,” said Mr. Scott. “I’m honored to be associated with this worthwhile endeavor.”

For his contributions to character building and teaching leadership to local youth, Bob Maloy will receive the Los Padres Council’s Legacy Award.

He is a CPA with Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP in Santa Barbara, focusing on tax management and general business planning.

Growing up in the Santa Ynez Valley, Mr. Maloy remains active in the community, having served on many boards including the American Heart Association, the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and the Mission Canyon Association.

Mr. Maloy’s passion for cycling led him to develop the Trek Trails at Rancho Alegre, a local BSA camp operated by Los Padres Council. His two sons were both Boy Scouts; one earned his Eagle Scout award in 2018.

To register for Thursday’s event, go to www.lpcbsa.org or call 805-967-0105. Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are also available.

email: dmason@newspress.com