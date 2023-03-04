BOYER, Nancy Joyce

Nancy Joyce Boyer passed away peacefully at her home in Buellton at the age of 92 years on February 14, 2023. Nancy was born on 1/30/1931, the oldest of 2 daughters of Hertha Carroll Newman, and Lloyd Newman in Pasadena CA. She married her soul mate and love of her life, Anthony Gene Boyer on September 16, 1948 in Pasadena, CA. They were married for almost 25 Years before Gene’s passing, in 1972. They had 3 daughters, all born in Pasadena; Linda Bradshaw(Phil), Christine McClurg(Brent), and Kathy Welker(John). They were the pride & Joy of Nancy and Gene’s lives. Nancy had 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Gene, her daughter, Linda, her mother, Hertha, her stepdad, Clarice, and her sister, Shiela. She is survived by her daughters, Christine and Kathy, and their husbands, Brent & John of Santa Ynez, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Nancy lived a long & blessed life! How do we say goodbye? We love you, Mom (Gramma Nancy)!

A graveside service will be held on Friday March 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Goleta Cemetery. A reception and celebration of life will be held following graveside service at Solvang Veterans Hall – Legion Room. Please join Nancy’s Family in celebrating her long life.

