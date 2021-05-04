BOYLE, Edward J.

Edward J. Boyle, of Goleta, California, passed away on April 11th.

Born May 17, 1941 in Charlestown, Mass. to Edward Boyle and Ann Boyle (Devlin), he grew up and spent the first half of his life in Charlestown. He joined the Army in 1958 where he served in an Airborne Unit at Fort Bragg, N.C. until his honorable discharge in 1962, After leaving the Army, Ed got a job as a machine operator in Watertown, MA., where he worked until they went out of business.

He married his wife Evelyn Webber in 1970. They moved to Quincy, MA. in 1974 where he attended Quincy City College and was elected president of his graduating class. He then went on to the U. of Mass. After college he moved to Santa Barbara, CA. with his wife Evelyn (Evey) and their two sons Gregory and Sean. He worked at Aero Spacelines as a machinist until 1980 when he hired on at Raytheon as a Precision Mechanical Inspector. He worked there until 1998 and retired.

Ed loved to be involved in the community. He coached baseball at Dos Pueblos Little League and youth soccer at the Goleta Boys Club. He and his son Sean owned Grandslam Sports Card on Hollister in downtown Goleta in the early ’90s.

Ed enjoyed working part time as the Assistant Manager at the Hope Ranch Inn until it’s closure in 2012. He spent most afternoons at Goleta Beach. If you ever walked to the Goleta Pier you would see Ed sitting next to the picnic table with a smile, a cold Bud Light and a Boston sports shirt. He was very proud of his Boston teams and Heritage. He always had a hello for passing tourists and locals.

Surviving are his wife Evelyn of Santa Barbara, his son Edward IV, and wife Kathy of New Boston, NH, His daughter Linda and her husband Steve Plante of Albuquerque, NM. Son Sean, and Wife Heidi of Shingletown, CA. Sisters Ann and husband William Nolan of Melrose, MA., Cathy and husband Paul Shea of Stoneham, MA. Carol (Stinky) and her husband Denis Devlin of Charlestown, MA. He also had 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. And many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his son David of Lowell, MA and his son Gregory Boyle of Arcata, CA.

Ed wished to be cremated and his ashes tossed into the ocean at Goleta Beach. This way the tide comes in twice a day and Ed can say HI to all his friends at the Goleta Yacht Club.