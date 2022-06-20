Boys and Girls Clubs send record number of youths to camp

COURTESY PHOTOS

The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is helping local youth during the summer with the nonprofit’s camp program.

The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County gave out a record number of summer camp scholarships this year, thanks to a $50,000 donation from Greg and Elisabeth Fowler.

Dozens of families are still on the waitlist to get into the camp, which is seeing increased demand due to a comparatively affordable weekly fee of $75.

The UBGC summer camp, intended to help combat summer learning loss and ensure that club members begin the new school year functioning at grade level, features a structured environment including programs in art, athletics, STEM and learning opportunities. The camp includes weekly field trips to local museums and beaches as well as a week-long trip to Camp Whittier that is offered to 10 youth members from each club.

UBGC has received support from Union Bank and Montecito Bank and Trust. Union Bank has sponsored $10,000 in summer camp sponsorships, which will send more than 130 kids to day camp for a week, while Montecito Bank and Trust provided an identical amount to help pay for campers’ food needs during the program through the Zero Hunger Food Program.

“Montecito Bank & Trust is proud to support the valuable work of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. Our local youth rely on the Zero Hunger Food Program to stay healthy and focused throughout the year, which in turn leads to success inside the classroom and beyond! Everyone deserves to have access to nutritious meals and snacks,” said President and COO George Leis.

With their summer campaign launching this week, UBGC is hopeful that these scholarships are just the tip of the iceberg. Anyone interested in helping UBGC clear their camp waitlist can go online at www.unitedbg.org or call 805-681-1315 to learn more.

