Brad Paisley raises his voice for Unity Shoppe

Proceeds from Santa Barbara Bowl concert go to local nonprofit

Grammy-winning country artist Brad Paisley made a tour stop in Santa Barbara on Sunday to benefit Unity Shoppe.

Mr. Paisley’s concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl raised money for the Santa Barbara nonprofit. Unity Shoppe is dedicated to providing free essential services to residents impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, natural disaster or a health crisis. The organization provides residents with groceries, clothing and other essentials, as well as job training.

Mr. Paisley and his family have been heavily involved in the organization, volunteering their time and donating money to help Unity Shoppe since learning about it.

Mr. Paisley, who is also a part-time Santa Barbara resident, has also opened a nonprofit grocery store in his hometown of Nashville, which was inspired by Unity Shoppe.

Angela Miller-Bevan, executive director of Unity Shoppe, told the News-Press that although the final fundraising amount from Sunday’s concert is not going to be released to the public, Unity Shoppe is thankful for the support.

The donations will go directly back to the organization and help with resources that may be needed. The organization has experienced a 50% increase in client numbers over last year, and this fundraiser is a direct help to these new clients.

For more information on Unity Shoppe, visit www.unityshoppe.org.

