BRADSHAW, Thomas

December 29, 1953 – September 5, 2022

Tom Bradshaw passed on peacefully in Santa Ynez, California on September 5, 2022. He will be missed by so many. Tom was loved.

Thomas Reed Bradshaw was born December 29, 1953 in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Clement and Jean Bradshaw. Tom, known as Tommy to some, was the youngest of four brothers, James (Jimmy), Terence (Terry) and William (Billy). Tom loved being one of four boys and took pride in being the youngest and “smallest.”

Tom had a stellar football career as a Coyle Warrior in Taunton, MA, leading the team to a State Championship his junior year. In 2004 he was inducted into the Warrior Hall of Fame. His athletic success followed him to the University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he attended on a full scholarship for football. Tom was a Yankee Conference All Star and a member of the U-Mass Boardwalk Bowl Championship team. After college he was drafted by the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League. A training camp injury ended his football career shortly

after he was drafted.

In 1976, he met the love of his life, Deborah (Debby) Donegan and eventually they moved to Santa Barbara, California. Tom started a successful business, Bradshaw Painting Company. Tom and Debby moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1988 where he has lived and worked for the past 34 years. Over the years, Tom was known and loved in the community for his integrity, diligence, loyalty, kindness and friendliness.

Tom’s life is defined by love. Family was important to Tom and he was forever sentimental. He could be found crying at every family event as evidenced by every family photo. Tom loved his wife unconditionally and that love led them to adopting their daughter, Rheanna.

In 1985, Tom was changed when he became a follower of Jesus Christ. He spent the rest of his life developing a strong Christian faith which is why we know Tom isn’t gone. He’s home. He and his wife Debby attended and served in many churches throughout Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara. Tom’s character, sense of humor, caring heart, warm smile, and faithful presence will be missed by all who knew him.

Tom was predeceased by his parents and older brother William. Tom is survived by his brothers Jimmy (Ann) and Terry (Patti), wife Debby, daughter Rheanna, son-in-law Jonathan, and four granddaughters, Eva, Phoebe, Joelle and Annette.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Tom’s home-going will be held at the Ranch Church in Buellton, California at 10am on Saturday, October 8, 2022.