Brady, defense lead Bucs to Super Bowl win

There are few words left that haven’t already been used to describe Tom Brady’s greatness.

So why even try.

Brady’s superb talent was on full display during Sunday’s Super Bowl LV. His three touchdown passes in the first half set the tone and helped him earn the Most Valuable Player honor as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, behind Brady and the defense’s efforts, whipped the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

At age 43, Brady, playing in his 10th Super Bowl game, earned his record seventh title by completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

“This team is world champions forever, you can’t take it away from us,” Brady said.

Asked if he’d be back next season, he didn’t try to hide anything.

“We’re coming back,” he said.

As efficient and effective as Brady was, the Buccaneers’ defense was just as impressive, keeping the Chiefs out of the end zone. Tampa Bay’s constant pressure on Kansas City All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes forced him to throw two interceptions. Mahomes was also sacked three times.

When the two teams met in Week 12 this season, Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill torched the Buccaneers defense. Hill finished with 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns in that game.

But not on Sunday.

When Brady signed with the Bucs 11 months ago after leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, he went on the campaign trail for Tampa Bay to sign three players: tight end Rob Gronkowski; wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Leonard Fournette. All three scored touchdowns on Sunday, with Gronkowski hauling in two touchdown passes from Brady.

According to ESPN, when Brady first signed with Tampa Bay, he indicated he wasn’t keen on taking wide receiver Chris Godwin’s No. 12 — the same number Brady wore in New England.

He asked Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht if he could have No. 7 instead. Licht inquired as to why, to which Brady responded: “Going after that seventh Super Bowl.” Brady, wearing No. 12 on Sunday, got that seventh title and his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Tampa Bay became the first team ever to play in a Super Bowl in its own stadium.

