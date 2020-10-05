Brady leads Bucs to comeback win over Chargers

Comeback wins are nothing new to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

On Sunday, he authored another one.

This time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers to lead the Bucs past the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-31 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, rallied Tampa Bay back from a 24-7 second-quarter deficit. The veteran signal caller threw for 369 yards, and took the Bucs down the field late in the fourth quarter for the game-winning touchdown. It’s the 46th time Brady has produced a winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime in a regular-season game.

“Tom, he’s never behind in his mind. We can always make plays to win games,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters afterward.

At age 43, Brady continues to show that he still belongs under center in the NFL.

“How can you not believe in him? He’s the greatest to ever do it,” Tampa Bay receiver Scotty Miller said. “We just go in there and follow his lead.”

Rookie quarterback Rookie Justin Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers. The Buccaneers improved to 3-1, while the Chargers fell to 1-3 with their third straight loss.

Rams 17, NY Giants 9

Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp on a 55-yard touchdown pass with 6:56 to play in the fourth quarter, and the Rams held on to win what was a dismal game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Goff threw for 200 yards and the one touchdown to help get the Rams to 3-1, while the Giants fell to 0-4.

Darious Williams helped preserve the L.A. victory when he made a crucial interception at the Rams’ 5-yard line with 52 seconds to play.

“Being 3-1, it’s still a good start,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. “Definitely made mistakes here and there, but I’d rather fix things off of winning instead of off a loss.”

The Rams finished with only 240 yards of total offense.

After the game, the two teams had to be separated after Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate got into a pretty significant fight.

