BRAID, Jovita Maria

Jovita Maria Braid, age 87, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022. Jovita was born in Mexico City, Mexico on October 7,1934. Jovita was the fourth of five children. She became a registered nurse and later a nurse anesthetist working with a world-renowned neurosurgeon for many years. Jovita was an avid traveler, having visited over forty different countries, and she loved to learn about other cultures. She enjoyed going to the opera and enjoyed listening to classical music.

Jovita married John Braid on April 15, 1966. They lived in Wellington, New Zealand, for several years and then moved to Santa Barbara, California, in 1974. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Jovita had a strong, deep-rooted faith in God and this faith permeated her entire life. Jovita loved to worship God and had a strong devotional and prayer life. She attended Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara for many years.

Jovita enjoyed taking various adult education classes, which included exercise classes, pottery, knitting, big wave surfing and advanced skydiving.

Jovita was preceded in death by her loving husband John and her youngest son Alex. She is survived by four children, Reyna, Carolyn, Patrick, Carl, six grandchildren, Andy, Nathan, Brad, Mac, Hunter, Bella, and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Obadiah. She is also survived by siblings: Ofelia, Angelica and Paco.

Jovita touched many lives through her warm smile and her visible faith. She lived out her faith by loving God and by loving others. She had great pleasure in financially supporting many different charities and ministries. Her friends and family will deeply miss her.

The Braid family would like to thank the staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for their outstanding care and for making Jovita’s last days as comfortable as possible.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2PM at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara,1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Ste 21, Santa Barbara, CA. Donations can be made in Jovita’s memory to Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara.