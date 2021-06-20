Braille Institute names library services director

LOS ANGELES — The Braille Institute of America has named David McCaslin as its new director of library services.

Mr. McCaslin has more than 20 years of experience in library sciences management in academic libraries, and he most recently served as the Director of Wardman Library at Whittier College. His prior experience also includes working in libraries at universities such as Yale University, Caltech and Pennsylvania State University.

“I am excited and honored to bring my library experience to an organization with such an important mission of serving those who are blind and visually impaired,” Mr. McCaslin said in a statement. “I look forward to being part of a team that is dedicated to help those stay connected to the world through books and the joy of reading.”

According to a news release, library services in the Braille Institutes’ largest and most used service, providing specialized materials to more than 20,000 patrons. The award-winning library contains more than 100,000 titles and 1.2 million books.

“We are fortunate to have David join our leadership team and bring his extensive experience to serve the growing need of individuals experiencing vision loss,” Peter Mindnich, the president of Braille Institute, said in a statement.

Due to the pandemic, Braille Institute centers remain temporarily closed, but books can still be digitally downloaded for free using Braille and Audio Reading Download (BARD). Anyone requiring assistance can call 800-808-2555.

— Madison Hirneisen