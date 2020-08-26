BRAITSCH, Roland

Roland Braitsch of Solvang, CA passed away at home with his wife by his side on August 16, 2020. He was 87 years old.

Roland was born on July 20, 1933 in Bad Sulza, and grew up in Rudolstadt, Germany. In 1953 he emigrated to Canada, and subsequently in 1958 to Los Angeles, California. He obtained a degree in business administration and marketing, and worked for Brunswick Corporation and its various subsidiaries for many years. He became Vice President of International Operations and was in charge of establishing corporate subsidiaries in Crawley, UK, and Frankfurt, Germany. During this time, he also worked for Mallinckrodt, a company with headquarters in St. Louis, MO. After returning to the US in 1983, he joined Advanced Technology Laboratories in Bellevue, WA as Vice President International.

In 1989, he decided to purchase a MAACO Franchise in Everett, WA and built a very successful business that he sold in 1999, after deciding he needed a bit more sunshine than the Northwest had to offer, and moved to Solvang, CA. He purchased another franchise, Padgett Business Services, which he owned and operated until 2011, when he fully retired.

Roland loved the recreational opportunities the Northwest had to offer, especially boating and fishing for salmon and crab. He took the family on many boat trips to the San Juan Islands and British Columbia. His favorite destination was Desolation Sound.

In Solvang he enjoyed helping small businesses with their administrative needs, and taking care of his beautiful rose garden.

Roland is survived by his wife of 44 years, Hermien Braitsch, daughters Lisa Davila and Stephanie (Brett) Castle and son Roland Braitsch Jr., as well as four grandchildren: Mikayla and Kaleb Davila, Oliver Braitsch and Margot Castle. He is also survived by his sister Erika Huennemeier and various nieces and nephews in Germany and the US. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosetta Joan Morgan-Braitsch, and his siblings Werner Braitsch, Johanna Russell, Rosemarie Widmann and Edelgard Geiger.

Special thanks to his caregiver Alyssa Prendergast and VNA Hospice for your support and compassion.

There will be a small graveside memorial service Friday, August 28th at 11:00am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.

