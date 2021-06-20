BRALLIER, Christine Marie

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Christine Marie Brallier at the age of 52 on June 11, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. Christine was born October 17, 1968 in Bellflower, California to Robert and Robin Dollie. She married Greg Brallier in 1996 and her son Jack was born in 1998.

Christine was most joyful when creating. She was an accomplished artist who worked in many mediums, but perhaps best known for her mosaics. One of her first local installments was in Rhoads Park, Santa Barbara titled “Joy of Life,” a three-piece panel depicting the joy and innocence of childhood. Christine also created a mosaic tribute titled “For Mom” featuring a jacaranda tree surrounded by daylilies, her mom’s and her favorite flowers, and located in the Sacred Space room at Cottage Hospital in Goleta, bringing peace to grieving families.

Christine participated in Santa Barbara’s “Pianos on State” project, painting a piano inspired by her love of cats and music titled “Giocoso,” meaning fun and joyful. This wonderfully represents what she desired to accomplish with her art.

One of her dream projects was to create a book which utilized her intricate mosaics. In 2013 she published her whimsical version of “The Night Before Christmas” which tells the classic story in 15 detailed mosaic panels which include many personal touches featuring her family and her cat Raymi. She most recently illustrated two books by Elizabeth Stewart.

Christine’s love of her family, art, music, flowers, tennis, cats and the mosaic community she engaged with were among the things which brought her the most joy. Her creativity, energy and spirit were an inspiration to fellow artists and her kindness, wisdom and childlike playfulness will be missed by all who knew her. Her son Jack especially enjoyed all the goofy, silly moments they shared together.

Christine is survived by her husband Greg, son Jack, mother-in-law Marlene, father Robert, sisters Kim and Jennifer, brothers Robert and David, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her story and art can be viewed at www.cbmosaics.com. In lieu of a service and flowers, Christine would want each person to honor her in the way they most connected with her.