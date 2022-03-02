BRAMSEN, Ellen Victoria Jespersen

Ellen Victoria Jespersen Bramsen went home to be with Jesus on February 23, 2022. She exemplified a life well-lived for her Lord and Savior.

When Ellen was about 7 years old (in her birth country of Denmark) God gave her what would become her life verse: “I will bless you É and you will be a blessing” (Genesis 12:2). Our precious mother was indeed blessed and was an extreme blessing to so many. She loved Jesus with her entire being ever since she came to know Him at age 26 (in Santa Barbara, where she became a U.S. citizen). Up until the end of her earthly life, our mama sang hymns, quoted scripture and praised and thanked God for His goodness.

She will be deeply missed by her children, David, Evelyn, Annie, Paul and Heidi. She had 73 kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren, along with their 25 spouses, all of whom loved her immensely.

Ellen kept up with the lives of her large and widespread family, prayed daily for each person by name, had a passion to study the Word of God, talk about Jesus, and share the gospel. She also kept up with national and international news, with a special focus on Israel, flowing from her love for the Jewish people. She was known for her kindness, hospitality, and sense of humor. We will miss her ready laughter, loving heart, and everything else about her.

The love of Ellen’s life, Peder Christoffer Bramsen, preceded her to his final home in Glory on March 25, 1990, as did her darling youngest daughter, Lynette Joyce Bramsen Allcott. Lynette went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020, and is survived by her husband, Dave, and their 3 children. We miss our father, mother and little sister but are happy for them as they are now together in the loving arms of Jesus. What a glorious reunion!

A viewing is offered on Thursday, March 3, 2022, between noon and 2:00 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels on Sola Street in Santa Barbara.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Ellen’s life will be held at Santa Barbara Community Church on Friday, March 4, 2022,

at 4:00 p.m.