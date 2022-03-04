Home Local Brasil Arts Cafe ends nearly nine-year run
Brasil Arts Cafe, a Santa Barbara restaurant known for its special Brazilian dishes and music and dance performances, has closed. A sign on the window at 1230 State St., said, “Thank you for all those years!!!!” The business said its online store would appear soon and that it welcomed catering inquiries. Sunday was the restaurant’s last day. The business started in 2013.
