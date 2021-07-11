Brass Factory launches Concerts in the Park

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth are sponsoring the return of the Concerts in the Park Series this summer.

The first concert, featuring the Brass Factory, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 18 at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, Santa Maria.

The Brass Factory is a nine-piece band featuring a three-piece horn section, four-piece rhythm section and a male and female vocalist. The band plays music varying from classic rock to Motown, soul, dance, R&B and jazz.

The concerts are free and family-friendly. Those attending are advised to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. The complete Concerts in the Park schedule will be available at www.cityofsantamaria.org.

For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Marilyn McMahon