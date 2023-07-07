Home Life Brasscals fans
Life

Brasscals fans

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
Fans enjoy the Brasscals concert Tuesday on Stearns Wharf. The Santa Barbara concert was part of Fourth of July activities. Brasscals is a large ensemble of brass, woodwind and percussion players. For more information, see brasscals.weebly.com. (The woman facing the camera is holding a chip with “Brasscals” name on it.)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More