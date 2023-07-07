Brasscals fans

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSFans enjoy the Brasscals concert Tuesday on Stearns Wharf. The Santa Barbara concert was part of Fourth of July activities. Brasscals is a large ensemble of brass, woodwind and percussion players. For more information, see brasscals.weebly.com. (The woman facing the camera is holding a chip with “Brasscals” name on it.) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Summer movie season next post Calendar Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.