BRAVO Awards 2023 to recognize Santa Barbara women in business

The National Association of Women Business Owners, Santa Barbara Chapter will host the 2023 BRAVO Awards ceremony on March 16.

NAWBO-SB was created in 2007 by a group of women who wanted to showcase other women in the Santa Barbara area who have a drive for business and entrepreneurship.

According to the NAWBO-SB website (nawbo-sb.com), the mission of the organization is to “help members interact with other women business owners to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy.”

The BRAVO awards were originally created by the NAWBO-SB to honor women in the community who have aided in the advancement of economics, politics, philanthropy, or socially here in Santa Barbara. This is specifically seen through the various women’s business and leadership.

NAWBO-SB said this year’s award ceremony will be the largest in attendance since its inaugural year nine years ago. The theme this year will be “Dream Big, Power On,” a fitting title due to the size of the event.

Some notable recipients of the BRAVO Award ceremony are Pam Tanase, the owner of Workzones. She will be honored as the Women Business Owner of the Year.

Additionally, Awan Haj, a senior at Dos Pueblos High School, will be recognized as the Rising Star of the Year. Marsha Bailey, the founder and CEO emerita of Women’s Economic Ventures, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to the economic empowerment of women.

Other winners of this year’s BRAVO Awards include Kathryn Martin, Ana Guerrero, Annika Jensen, Robin Elander and Kate McHale Jensen.

The Madame of Ceremony is Anne Pazier, the owner of Santa Barbara Gift Baskets. She will introduce all of the guests and awards recipients.

Additionally, Kathy Odell, the CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures, will be the keynote speaker.

For more information, visit nawbo-sb.com/upcoming-events/2023-bravo-awards.

