BRAVO, Roseanna Marie (Casper)

Roseanna Marie (Casper) Bravo, 78 of Santa Barbara, CA passed away on 11/03/20 after a brief battle with cancer.

Roseanna was born in Wilmington, DE on July 28, 1942, daughter of the late Anthony and Inez (Ciaffi) Casper. She was retired from Robinson’s where she worked for 30 years. Roseanna was a longtime (over 50 years) member of the Santa Barbara Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge. She loved her soap operas (back in the day!), astrology, thrift store shopping and time spent with family and friends.

Roseanna will be lovingly remembered by her daughters; Gina (Martin) Bell, Deanna (David) Hearth and Nicole Armstrong, her grandchildren; Angelina Bernal and Hayden Armstrong; her sisters, Frances Freid and Mary Anne (Francis) Leski, and her nieces and nephews. Her husband, Alexander Bravo, her brothers, Ronald and Norman Casper, and sister Lillian McFarland predeceased her.

In keeping with the wishes of Roseanna there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society in Roseanna’s name.

There is something about losing a mother (grandmother) that is permanent and inexpressible – a wound that will never quite heal.