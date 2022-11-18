Brazilian Day Festival to take place Saturday

COURTESY PHOTO

The Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara will host the Brazilian Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Casa de la Guerra and De La Guerra Plaza.

The free event will feature Brazilian bands, dance classes, Kids Fun Zone, workshops and performances, samba dancers, a Carnaval Parade, Brazilian Bikini Fashion show, local vendors, Brazilian food and oakberry acai, a beer garden featuring local brews and bar featuring tropical Brazilian Cocktails.

The Santa Barbara festival will be the first in the nation to be held in November to highlight the contributions of all Brazilians to this vibrant culture.

“This is a huge accomplishment for the Santa Barbara community and a great opportunity for all to celebrate the rich culture of Brazil,” organizer Mariano Silva said. “It is my honor to host the Brazilian Day festivities and bring awareness to cultural arts education and entertainment at this free event.”

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recently presented BCACSB with a resolution recognizing November as Brazilian American Heritage Month. This honor was presented to Mr. Silva after over two decades of work bringing the arts and culture of Brazil to Santa Barbara.

Mr. Silva has more than three decades of experience as a teacher, performer, artistic director, and community leader. He is a master of the Afro-Brazilian martial art of capoeira and teaches capoeira at UCSB and at workshops throughout the world

