Break from the heat

It’s a mix of clouds and moderate highs forecast through Labor Day weekend

A tree is illuminated by the overcast sky at Carpinteria State Beach on Tuesday.

The sun hid most of Tuesday in Santa Barbara County.

And the forecast calls for clouds today through the Labor Day weekend, except for a sunny Sunday.

But sun or no sun, there’s a good reason to be happy.

Things aren’t too hot.

The Santa Barbara Airport and Goleta saw a high of 71 on a cloudy day.

Things were a bit warmer at the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, which recorded a high of 77, according to the National Weather Service.

Other highs were 75 in Santa Maria, 77 in Lompoc and 82 in Santa Ynez. The hottest spot in Santa Barbara County remains New Cuyama, which had a sizzling high of 95 Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting today to be mostly cloudy in Santa Barbara, with highs of 75 at UCSB and 78 in Santa Barbara. It’ll be partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Santa Maria and Lompoc are forecast to be partly cloudy today through the Labor Day weekend, with highs in the low 70s through Saturday. Things will get a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

Santa Ynez is expected to be partly cloudy through Saturday, but highs will be in the low to mid 80s through Friday. Then on Saturday, Santa Ynez will be hot with highs of 89 on Sunday, 90 on Sunday and 89 on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday is supposed to be sunny throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service. But the weather will be partly cloudy again Monday and Tuesday.

And Cuyama?

Hot, hot and hot. The forecast calls for highs of 89 today and Thursday, then 92 on Friday, then the mid 90s all the way through Tuesday.

But at least Cuyama will have sunny skies today through the entire weekend. The sun can’t hide everywhere.

