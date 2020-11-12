The Santa Barbara County Education Office will continue its long-standing tradition, as it hosts Breakfast with the Authors Pajama Party Zoom edition this week.

The event, planned from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, will include authors and illustrators of children’s literature who will gather with students, parents, educators, librarians, and community members for the 68th annual event.

This will be the first year of the Pajama Party Zoom Edition, which encourages participants to enjoy breakfast in their home in their pajamas while logging onto Zoom to visit with authors and illustrators.

Authors and illustrators will address the entire audience and then transition to small group breakout sessions where they will discuss how they got their start in writing and illustrating.

Many of the sessions will include simultaneous two-way interpretation (English and Spanish) so that all can participate in their preferred language.

The session for students and parents runs from 8 – 9:30 a.m. and the session for librarians & other adults is from 9:45 – 11:30 a.m. To register, visit s.sbceo.org/breakfast2020.

Invited authors and illustrators include: Alexandra Alessandri*; Caroline Arnold; Rebecca Balcárcel; Nikki Barthelmess; Cylin Busby; Cecil Castellucci; Terry Catasús Jennings; Ernesto Cisneros; Pat Cummings; Patricia Newman; Alexis O’Neill; Emma Otheguy*; Anita Perez Ferguson*; Michelle Ruiz Keil; Sarah Scheerger; Frans Vischer; Wendelin Van Drannen; Mark London Williams; Land Laeken; and Zea Kemp (*authors/illustrators presenting in Spanish).

Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Monday. The event is free for Santa Barbara County residents and $10 for out-of-county guests. Most books will be available for purchase online through Chaucer’s Books and will include autographed book plates.

For more information or questions, please contact Rachel Lawton at 805-964-4711 ext. 5222 or rlawton@sbceo.org.

— Mitchell White